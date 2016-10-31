One of Outlander's craziest scenes will finally get an explanation, says original book series author Diana Gabaldon. Unfortunately for eager fans, we're going to have to wait until the end of everything in order to get it.
Time travel sparked the Starz series when Claire, a nurse during World War II, was transported back in time to 1743 Scotland. Fortunately, 1743 Scotland had one thing going for it: the ever-dreamy Jamie, with whom Claire began a cross-time romance. Claire's ability to hop across time may not shock audiences (I mean, it is the premise of the series) but there is one element of Outlander's time travel that fans of the series are still in the dark about.
In the very first episode of the series, Claire's husband Frank sees Jamie staring at Claire through the window, implying that Jamie has somehow traveled through time as well. So, when will this be explained? Gabaldon told Entertainment Weekly not until the very last book in the series.
“It’ll be the very last thing in the last book, which I think is probably book 10,” says Gabaldon of the confusing scene. The Outlander series currently has eight published books, with the ninth book, Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, forthcoming at a yet-to-be-announced date. Translation: it will take a while for that crazy Outlander mystery to be solved.
Start theorizing now, fans: with so much time before the big reveal, there's a real chance someone will come up with the right answer before Gabaldon gives it to us.
