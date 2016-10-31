Anything can happen on The Walking Dead. Unfortunately, that's not usually a good thing, which is probably why the internet is so excited over the possibility of a new couple.
In last night's episode of TWD fans got to catch up with Carol, who has found a home in a place called the Kingdom, run by a guy named King Ezekiel.
The man, who has a pet tiger named Shiva, sure seemed to take a liking to Carol, even sharing his pomegranates with her. And don't think Twitter didn't immediately notice.
"When you're a fan of Carol and Daryl," one person wrote, "but then King Ezekiel comes along with pomegranates." The gif of Wendy Williams' come-hither face says it all.
"The Carol and Ezekiel shipping starts right now," another wrote, echoing what many other fans were thinking.
As much as we'd all like to Carol and Daryl work out, Carol and Ezekiel has clearly gotten the internet's approval (and launched a fair share of crying Daryl memes).
But one person perfectly explained why the world wants a Carol-Ezekiel romance.
"Carol and Ezekiel are cut from the same cloth and I love it," one fan wrote. "They're the same & I want more of their dynamic."
Don't worry, that dynamic isn't going anywhere.
The Walking Dead executive producer and director Greg Nicotero told Entertainment Weekly, "I think he admires her and respects her and I think she admires and respects him as well. Because he gets her and she understands what he’s trying to do. She thinks it’s a little ridiculous what he’s doing, but there’s respect."
Could respect turn to love? Nicotero didn't necessarily say that, explaining Ezekiel showing up at Carol's door with a snack is "just a sort of a peace offering."
Khary Payton, who plays Ezekiel, had an answer though that shippers can work with. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Payton said he thinks a relationship between he and Carol is possible.
"This relationship [with Ezekiel and Carol] is one where there's enough of an attraction for there to be a relationship down the road but at the same time," he said. "There's also so much more that needs to be done that that's not necessarily the end game for either one of them."
Love is worth waiting for, right?
In last night's episode of TWD fans got to catch up with Carol, who has found a home in a place called the Kingdom, run by a guy named King Ezekiel.
The man, who has a pet tiger named Shiva, sure seemed to take a liking to Carol, even sharing his pomegranates with her. And don't think Twitter didn't immediately notice.
"When you're a fan of Carol and Daryl," one person wrote, "but then King Ezekiel comes along with pomegranates." The gif of Wendy Williams' come-hither face says it all.
"The Carol and Ezekiel shipping starts right now," another wrote, echoing what many other fans were thinking.
As much as we'd all like to Carol and Daryl work out, Carol and Ezekiel has clearly gotten the internet's approval (and launched a fair share of crying Daryl memes).
But one person perfectly explained why the world wants a Carol-Ezekiel romance.
"Carol and Ezekiel are cut from the same cloth and I love it," one fan wrote. "They're the same & I want more of their dynamic."
Don't worry, that dynamic isn't going anywhere.
The Walking Dead executive producer and director Greg Nicotero told Entertainment Weekly, "I think he admires her and respects her and I think she admires and respects him as well. Because he gets her and she understands what he’s trying to do. She thinks it’s a little ridiculous what he’s doing, but there’s respect."
Could respect turn to love? Nicotero didn't necessarily say that, explaining Ezekiel showing up at Carol's door with a snack is "just a sort of a peace offering."
Khary Payton, who plays Ezekiel, had an answer though that shippers can work with. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Payton said he thinks a relationship between he and Carol is possible.
"This relationship [with Ezekiel and Carol] is one where there's enough of an attraction for there to be a relationship down the road but at the same time," he said. "There's also so much more that needs to be done that that's not necessarily the end game for either one of them."
Love is worth waiting for, right?
Advertisement
When you're a fan of Carol and Daryl but then King Ezekiel comes along with pomegranates. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/zKnpTjVfja— cassidy (@dxnnyrogers) October 31, 2016
Daryl when he finds out Carol and Ezekiel are totally compatible: #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/KMqSPHUGRl— Rick Grimes (@RickAndThangs) October 31, 2016
The Carol and Ezekiel shipping starts right now........#TheWalkingDead— Hershel Greene (@HershelGreene1) October 31, 2016
Carol and Ezekiel are cut from the same cloth and I love it. They're the same & I want more of their dynamic. #TWD @WalkingDead_AMC— trumpetnista (@trumpetnista) October 31, 2016
Is it too early to start shipping Carol and Ezekiel? @WalkingDead_AMC #twd #TeamCazekiel— Danielle Doolittle (@elledoo) October 31, 2016
ezekiel: *knock knock*— Melissa Rosenberg (@melroseee) October 31, 2016
carol: new phone who dis
ezekiel: 🍑😉 #twd
twd fandom: omg carol and ezekiel are so cute together— andrew lincoln (@walkign) October 31, 2016
caryl shippers: pic.twitter.com/NbviEGvoNK
Cards on the table. Ezekiel sliding in carol's dms— Andrea Grimes (!!!!) (@AndreaTWDC) October 31, 2016
Advertisement