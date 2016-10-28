Chipotle's First Burger Joint Just Opened & Here's What People Are Saying About It

Back in July, Chipotle announced it would soon be switching things up for customers in Ohio. Instead of offering just its good ol' Southwestern staples, like burritos, tacos, and bowls, the chain decided to venture into the burger business by opening a restaurant it would call Tasty Made. Yesterday, the very first location opened up in Lancaster, OH, and citizens came out in droves to try the first historic bites.



The Tasty Made menu took cues from classic, no-nonsense burger joints. It serves three versions of a basic burger, fries, and milkshakes in four flavors. The only place where it departs from standard diner offerings is with its ode to Ohio in the form of a peanut butter and chocolate, or Buckeye, milkshake. Yum.



Though those of us outside of Ohio can't get our hands on Tasty Made yet, thanks to the power of Twitter, we can hear opinions from those who have tried it, because you better believe they're talking. So far, people seem to have mixed feelings. Many are praising the new restaurant's signature bacon sauce, but it seems to still have a few kinks to work out. Take a look:

