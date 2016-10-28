When Bailey informs Mama Avery that Alex isn't going anywhere, Catherine's fine with it but insists the whole residency program needs an overhaul. And it looks like that might mean a tough conversation with the doctor in charge of the residency program — Avery's own husband.



The entire episode was worth it for the most adorable last five minutes of Grey's, ever. After a long day of going to court, fighting with Bailey, and advocating for his patient so she can have a healthy baby (but still die), Alex flops into Meredith's bed in the style of Cristina. He then declares he wants to have "waffle Sundays" with Meredith and the kids (and Amelia and Maggie) because they're family. "It's important to me," he says as my heart grows three sizes.