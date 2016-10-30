YouTube star Mamrie Hart is probably one of the only people who can make turning 30 look truly hilarious. Her new movie, "Dirty Thirty," follows a group of Millennial friends as they brave the rocky transition into (gasp) early middle age. With a little help from co-stars Grace Helbig and Hannah Hart, Mamrie's character, Kate, gets ready to bid farewell to the turbulent wonderland that is one's twenties, ringing in the new decade with a raucous party befitting any not-quite grown-up.



Kate might not have achieved all she'd planned to by the big 3-0 milestone (frankly, who has?), but "Dirty Thirty" proves you're never too old to eat cake with your hands, slam shots, and navigate the awkwardness of running into an ex while on a first date — as long as you have your besties along for the ride.



Watch the video above to hear more from Mamrie about "Dirty Thirty" and her life in Hollywood (spoiler: it involves an adorable dog named Beanz).