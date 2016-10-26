That Time Felicity Jones Almost Killed Tom Hanks

Felicity Jones left the set of her upcoming film Inferno with a unique distinction. Not only had she acted opposite lauded actor and America's dad Tom Hanks, she almost killed him.
Jones recounted her vehicular slip-up, which happened as they were shooting the movie in Italy, on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
"For some reason, my character had the most enormous car they could find," Jones said. "Just as I was very cooly trying to turn this corner and I was saying a line as I was turning it, I basically bashed the entire side of Tom's car — of the car with Tom in the side, into the wall. It was nearly game over. But luckily, he was very cool."
Though Kimmel jokingly asked if she had to pay for the damage to the vehicle, it seems unlikely Jones emerged from the car "bashing" with anything other than a really cool story for her next family get together.
You can catch Jones maneuvering turns a little more skillfully in Inferno, out on October 28.
