If you're the type of person who is constantly complaining about how boring baseball is (hi), this should shut you up for a week. For the fifth year in a row, Taco Bell is implementing its "Steal A Base, Steal A Taco" promotion. If a base is stolen during a World Series game, Taco Bell promises to give away free tacos.
Well, last night, in Game 1 of the series, first base stealing went down. No matter what team you're rooting for, or if you don't even know which teams are playing, we all have Francisco Lindor, shortstop for the Cleveland Indians, to thank for free tacos. Thanks, Fran.
But enough about baseball, let's get to the details about those free tacos. This year, Taco Bell will offer a free Doritos Locos Taco to every customer on Wednesday, November 2. So regardless of which team takes home the Commissioner's Trophy, taco lovers are the real winners.
Well, last night, in Game 1 of the series, first base stealing went down. No matter what team you're rooting for, or if you don't even know which teams are playing, we all have Francisco Lindor, shortstop for the Cleveland Indians, to thank for free tacos. Thanks, Fran.
But enough about baseball, let's get to the details about those free tacos. This year, Taco Bell will offer a free Doritos Locos Taco to every customer on Wednesday, November 2. So regardless of which team takes home the Commissioner's Trophy, taco lovers are the real winners.
You’re our 🌮 hero, @Lindor12BC. He stole a base in the #WorldSeries so you get a free taco on 11/2 2-6pm local time. https://t.co/ZxGL0Q7903 pic.twitter.com/KPVY8Mxn2W— Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 26, 2016
Advertisement