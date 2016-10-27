In other words, Zobrist just never stops mansplaining the whole time they're getting to know one another. One memorable flashback shows him talking to her while eating, expectorating bits of sandwich as he expands on his theory that overpopulation is the root of all evil and must be stopped at all costs. He's still talking when the camera pans up and follows him up the stairs of what looks like New York's Metropolitan Museum. "You're getting this, right?" he asks an awestruck Sienna. "I need to know I'm not alone."



Ladies and gentlemen, we have reached peak mansplainer. This is a man who seeks validation for his crazy ideas through the adoration of women. That in itself would be enough to dismiss him. But beyond that, he talks down to a woman we have been told is a certifiable genius, to the extent that she attended graduate school lectures on religious symbolism at the tender age of 9.



If you previously viewed mansplainers as an offensive, if insignificant, evil, let this film disabuse you of that notion. We have here the inevitable outcome of the mansplainer left unchecked: One who micro-aggresses his way into near-mass murder.



Ultimately, Inferno is exactly as advertised — an amped up action movie based on somewhat shaky historical and literary research. The hellfire scenes are scary, Tom Hanks is Hanks-like, and I have to admit, Sienna Brooks had me fooled, too. If you liked The Da Vinci Code (and I have to say, I really did), this film is probably up your alley. But it's also worth noting that, in general, Dan Brown books are always a little mansplain-y. When you make a Harvard professor specializing in niche Art History your protagonist, he's bound to show off his extensive catalogue of knowledge, often at the expense of your other, less rounded, female characters. In this case, though, it verged on the caricatural. Inferno was never going to be an Oscar contender — but it could have been a smart thriller.



In the end, Langdon saves the day, while Sienna perishes in the name of her cause. Mother Earth is safe again. At least until the next mansplainer comes along.



Inferno hits theaters nationwide on October 28, 2016.