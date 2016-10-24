Here's How Khaleesi Does Birthdays

Emilia Clarke, best known as Daenerys Targaryen, had a birthday fit for a queen while filming the next season of Game of Thrones.
The actress turned 30 on Sunday but also had to be abroad filming. So the cast and crew of everyone's favorite Throne-based TV show pitched in and made it extra special. And by "extra special," we mean that it looks like a child's birthday from hell.
"Please note: THIS CONTAINS SPOILERS," she captioned her birthday Instagram. "And show runners. And a brand new thirty year old. And Jon Snow's mum. "
We assume that the masks hide David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, because otherwise Westeros is changing in some unexpected ways.
Nathalie Emmanuel, who plays Daenerys' advisor Missandei, wished her costar a happy birthday as well.
Happy birthday to my lovely friend @emilia_clarke... have a wonderful day (not waking up at 4.30am) 😂... and enjoy being around those who love you. May lots of giggles be had... #queendivabossladyclub #bossingit #everydamnday #shebeslayin #theMOD #happybirthdayEmilia #happynameday #whatabeauty #throwback❤️💪🏽🙌🏾✌🏽💅🏻
Oh, and speaking of spoilers, you may not want to read further if you're averse to them, as here are some pictures of Clarke and Kit Harington (Jon Snow) acting on-set together in Spain. Try not to get goosebumps.
It may be blurry but it's a picture all the same. The first image of Kit and Emilia filming taken today by nerea_v on I/G pic.twitter.com/qLS0fpVNK2— Kit Harington Online (@kitharingtoncom) October 22, 2016
