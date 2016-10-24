How Much Would You Pay To Own Something Robert Pattinson Touched?

Remember when everyone was obsessed with Twilight? Robert Pattinson as the immortal, mysterious, mind-reading vampire, Edward Cullen. Kristen Stewart as the innocent, brave, and lovesick Bella Swan. Since peak-Twilight fever in 2010, Stewart and Pattinson have both moved on, but if you haven't quite moved on yet, then we have good news. Actually, great news.
You can now own a piece of the Twilight saga, thanks to an auction held by the film's production company. Right now, nearly 900 different items are listed online where you can start bidding, or, if you're in the neighborhood you can check out the items IRL at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood. They are literally selling everything from the set.
Bella's desk? Yep.
Edward's fake RayBans? Oh, yes.
Bella's engagement ring (currently being auctioned off for the low price of $1,500.00)? It could be yours.
Well, what are you waiting for? You can start bidding here now.
