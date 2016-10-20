What Wendy Williams Really Thinks Of Justin Bieber

This week during a concert in Birmingham, England Justin Bieber asked his excited fans to chill with their"obnoxious screaming." Some saw the speech as a calm appeal to his fans. But others, like Wendy Williams, saw the request as an insult to the people who are responsible for his success. "Your fans have made you, don't be ungrateful,” Williams said during a segment on her show.
The talk show host also spoke about a time, much earlier in Bieber's career, when he seemed to enjoy the screams of adoring fans. "He used to love screaming. Didn't we have to hire screamers here?" Williams said, referencing Bieber's appearance on her show back in 2009.
Though Williams isn't a fan of Bieber's call for quiet, his supporters have been vocal defending him on Twitter. Explained one Twitter user, "I'm so glad he's saying this! I don't get why people are so mad. Nothing rude about this!
