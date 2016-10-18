Scream Queens' Chad Radwell Teams With Leonardo DiCaprio For '90s Superhero Movie

In case you were wondering, '90s nostalgia shows no signs of slowing down. The next nod to the decade? A Captain Planet movie.
Originally a cartoon series titled Captain Planet and the Planeteers, now it's getting the star treatment. The Hollywood Reporter reports that the movie version is in talks to be written by actor Glen Powell for Leonardo DiCaprio's Appian Way Productions.
Powell is probably best known for his role as Chad Radwell on Fox's Scream Queens, but now he's giving things a go as a writer. It's unclear whether or not Powell will also be filling the shoes of the iconic role, but what is known is that he'd be joining both DiCaprio and Paramount if the deal is made.
The original series aired from September 1990 to December 1992 and focused on five characters from around the world who each had magical rings with the ability to control natural elements. When they unite together, they can summon Captain Planet, who helps them fight against the evils of the environment.
Apparently, Powell and fellow writer Jono Matt have a different plan. Their take on the classic occurs years after the original show, portraying the Captain past his prime and desperate, pining for the kids.
Already, we're intrigued. Everyone just has to cross their fingers and hope that this dream team works out.
