In honor of breast cancer awareness month, id like to share the most important tattoo I've ever given someone. This woman, along with millions of other women who fight breast cancer every year should be recognized for their strength, and applauded for their courage. To all our wives, our mothers, sisters, daughters, our matriarchs, who are battling this right now- You are strong, you are beautiful. We love you. #breastcancer #staystrong #getchecked

A photo posted by Bang Bang (@bangbangnyc) on Oct 14, 2016 at 8:33am PDT