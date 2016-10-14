5 Fall Starbucks Hacks Straight From Real Baristas

If you're always looking for new ways to enjoy all the flavors fall has to offer, Starbucks just made an announcement you'll be stoked about. This month, 7,500 U.S. locations of the coffee chain will be featuring "Barista Originals." These are special coffee creations that come straight from real Starbucks baristas all over the country. According to a press release from Starbucks, the baristas' recipes highlight the classic fall ingredients we all love and come in a variety of drink types, including lattes, Frappuccinos, hot and iced teas, and cold-brewed coffees.
To get these experimental recipes, Starbucks' marketing manager, Sarah Spencer, and her team asked baristas to submit their favorite custom fall beverages via social media. They chose 20 submissions to test and selected five favorites. Those top five fall drinks will be available at Starbucks from October 13 to 16 and October 20 to 23.
One of the featured drinks is a Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew topped with Breve. The recipe for this one came from Andrew Vagner, a Starbucks shift supervisor from Cleveland, OH. Another of the custom fall beverages was created by Taylor Regehr, a shift supervisor in Seattle, WA. Her drink is a Chai Latte with pumpkin-spice sauce and Cinnamon Dolce syrup.
In addition to the top five barista brews that were chosen, you can keep up with what other baristas across the country are creating by following the hashtag #BaristaOriginals. If you see a recipe you like on Twitter, you can request the drink at your local Starbucks locations. Here are a few of our favorites so far.
To get these experimental recipes, Starbucks' marketing manager, Sarah Spencer, and her team asked baristas to submit their favorite custom fall beverages via social media. They chose 20 submissions to test and selected five favorites. Those top five fall drinks will be available at Starbucks from October 13 to 16 and October 20 to 23.
One of the featured drinks is a Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew topped with Breve. The recipe for this one came from Andrew Vagner, a Starbucks shift supervisor from Cleveland, OH. Another of the custom fall beverages was created by Taylor Regehr, a shift supervisor in Seattle, WA. Her drink is a Chai Latte with pumpkin-spice sauce and Cinnamon Dolce syrup.
In addition to the top five barista brews that were chosen, you can keep up with what other baristas across the country are creating by following the hashtag #BaristaOriginals. If you see a recipe you like on Twitter, you can request the drink at your local Starbucks locations. Here are a few of our favorites so far.
Advertisement
Don't forget to try your local Starbucks' #BaristaOriginals @Starbucks #tobeapartner pic.twitter.com/vPgytVuiUo— Courtney Kurkemelis (@kurkemelis) October 14, 2016
Come on in and try it! #baristaoriginals #tobeapartner #sbux2728 pic.twitter.com/NiCw27t7mr— Theresa Krause (@tmkrause) October 12, 2016
Nice move to give stores a voice - #baristaoriginals #starbucks pic.twitter.com/MqHML0Z8Y2— David Banks (@dabanks4u) October 12, 2016
Come out to the Wheaton Starbucks and try my creation, only available 10/13- 10/16 😅 #baristaoriginals pic.twitter.com/g2W9fQ97pK— Amy (@CandiedPeach) October 12, 2016
Coming tomorrow @ our 16th St & Bethany Home store ... 🎃 #baristaoriginals via @jbennett6037 pic.twitter.com/ekYnMLTs86— Starbucks Arizona (@SbuxArizona) October 12, 2016
Advertisement