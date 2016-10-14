When Wendy Cruz-Chan's son Killian was stillborn, she wanted to heal by making something good come of the experience.
So she pumped her breast milk for three to four hours every day until she had 2,038 ounces and donated it all. And something great did happen: Six babies were fed with the milk.
"I am so grateful for helping out all those babies with my milk and meeting their families," she wrote in a Facebook post shared by The Huffington Post.
"Seeing those babies thriving from my milk really helped me through my healing process. I know I'm going to miss lactating. I wanted to show that even after a tragic stillbirth, you can turn that into something positive and inspire those around you. Through my grief I evolved and learned to pull myself out of the darkness."
Now, she wrote, she's going on penicillin therapy to get pregnant again. Another plan of hers is to get a CuddleCot in Killian's name in New York Methodist Hospital.
"All this for the unconditional love for my Killian in heaven," she wrote. "All this to break the silence of stillbirths."
