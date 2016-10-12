A lot of us have awkward first-kiss stories. But if you're an actor, you also get an awkward first-movie-kiss story. At least, Anna Kendrick has one.
It happened on the set of the film Rocket Science. Since she was 19 and her co-star Reece Thompson was 15 or 16, she told E! News, she "felt pretty creepy."
In the 2007 film, Kendrick plays a high school debate star. The protagonist, another debater, develops a crush on her. They make out in a janitorial closet and fall out of touch soon after.
Since then, she's filmed other kissing scenes in Pitch Perfect, The Last Five Years, What to Expect When You're Expecting, and other movies not involving teenage actors. I guess we've all got to start somewhere.
