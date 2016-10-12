Now You Can Eat Like Harry Potter With Homemade Licorice Wands

Many of us dream of living in the wizarding world of Harry Potter. There are a lot of reasons to want to be a witch or wizard, but perhaps one of the most appealing aspects of J.K. Rowling's made-up universe is the food.
Hogwarts students enjoy frequent elaborate feasts that feature self-refilling platters so they never run out of their favorite dishes. And the candy. Oh, the candy! Whether it's from the trolley on the Hogwarts Express or from Honeydukes in Hogsmeade, magic folks never have a scarcity of enchanted sweet treats. There's Chocolate Frogs, Pepper Imps, Drooble's Best Blowing Gum, and we're dying to try all of them, even Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans. Most of these magical candies are out of reach for us muggles, but thanks to vlogger Rosanna Pansino of "Nerdy Nummies," we can now make our very own licorice wands at home.
Though licorice is a pretty divisive candy, even those who are on the fence will want to get their hands on one of these wands. The finished products look straight out of Ollivander's Wand Shop, and they're the perfect refreshment for that upcoming Halloween party you're planning.
