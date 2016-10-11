Here's How To Get A FREE Chipotle Burrito Today

Do you like to play games? Do you like burritos? Do you like free stuff? If you answered "yes" to any of these questions — or all of them — Chipotle just made an announcement that we think you'll be pretty happy about. According to Business Wire, Chipotle Mexican Grill just came out with a brand-new, online memory game based on "A Love Story," the animated short film the company released this summer.
The game features 16 cards arranged in rows on your screen, and each card has a different natural ingredient printed on it. Tap the cards one by one to uncover matches, but be sure to avoid the "imposter" cards, which show added flavors or colors. If you're tricked by the imposter cards or run out of time — the game lasts one minute — you can still be a major winner. That's because Chipotle is giving away mobile "Buy one, get one free" entrée offers to anyone who plays the game. The mobile BOGO coupons can be redeemed at any Chipotle in the U.S. or Canada and expire on November 30. To test your memory while earning free Chipotle burritos, bowls, and more, go to the A Love Story Game webpage right now.
