You may have never realized this before, but Brad Pitt, one of the greatest actors of our time, spends a lot of his onscreen time chowing down. From shrimp cocktail in Oceans 11, a major role, to an entire Thanksgiving dinner in Friends, during his one-episode guest appearance, Brad's characters are constantly eating. This phenomenon has been tracked and logged by eagle-eyed fans and media for years, and now it has inspired a cookbook for mega fans to try Brad's onscreen diet at home.
The book, mildly offensively titled Fat Brad, which was published by Long Prawn, features dishes created by chefs Ali Currey-Voumard and Mietta Coventry, photographs by Ben Clement, and design by Tristan Ceddia. According to the publisher's site, "Fat Brad, The Cookbook is a definitive exploration into the onscreen eating habits of William Bradley 'Brad' Pitt. Part fan fantasy, part filmic study, Fat Brad meticulously reimagines the best scenes where Brad chomps." So now, thanks to this new tome, re-creating Fight Club's seafood bisque or Mr. and Mrs. Smith's classic roast dinner has never been easier.
Fat Brad is actually the first in a series of cookbooks from Long Prawn inspired by pop culture, and you can purchase it on the publisher's site. We also recommend following the Fat Brad Instagram page for frequent photos of Pitt's many sexy characters noshing on both decadent and disgusting foods.
