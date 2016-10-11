People have long been able to get hitched in the happiest place on Earth — Disney World — and many have chosen to do so with stunning results. But now, for the first time ever, you can hold a wedding in the happiest place on Earth and at the most magical and exclusive time: night.
Disney recently announced a brand-new wedding package called the Magic Kingdom After Hours Experience. With this package, you and your partner can have a private, evening wedding ceremony in front of Cinderella's castle after the park has closed, around 11 p.m.
Following the nighttime ceremony, cut loose at a candlelit reception in Fantasyland. With an empty park, you and your guests can enjoy sites and experiences unavailable during regular park hours. For instance, you and your new spouse can take a ride down a deserted Main Street, U.S.A. in Cinderella's coach, something that would be impossible during the day.
The venue for the late-night nuptials can accommodate up to 300 guests, but you better believe this after-hours experience will cost you. According to HelloGiggles, this dreamy wedding package costs, at the very least, $180,000. That's a lot, but if you have the budget and think you can stay up late enough, this sounds like a real-life fairy-tale wedding.
