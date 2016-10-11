I Had No Idea What To Say To My Friend After Her Cancer Diagnosis

When I met Jen 11 years ago, on my first day at a new job, she felt more like a mentor than a friend. But we got closer as our lives moved along the same trajectory. We had our first two children within weeks of each other, and got together with them on weekends. We both bought homes in the suburbs and spent lunch hours complaining about commuting.



Then, all at once, Jen got pregnant with her third child and got diagnosed with breast cancer. Our stilted small talk slowed to silence. Despite my determination to be a good friend, I was at a total loss. I felt like a voyeur when I asked her for details. But I felt even worse when I didn’t ask.



I can’t imagine someone who hates the perception of pity more than Jen. She’s the strongest, most formidable woman I know. She came to work every day during chemotherapy, sporting a wig and a giant, pregnant belly. She started radiation right after her daughter was born. I’ve heard people say that the exhaustion that comes from radiation is akin to the exhaustion of parenting a newborn. So, um, what does it look like when you’re handling both? You wouldn’t know, since Jen was uncomplainingly focused on her healthy, beautiful baby girl.



But she’d tell you that she hates compliments like that — clichéd comments that make it seem as though she has any choice but to forge ahead. She, like me, is not a fan of invoking trite metaphors about silver linings and journeys. This informed me about what not to say, but I was still clueless as to what to say.



Anyone who has confronted a health challenge — so, basically everyone — can relate to the friction it can create with friends and family. No one can do anything right. Everyone has an opinion and feels compelled to share it. Every comment feels like a judgment, or hits the wrong note. People are relentlessly positive when you just want to wallow, or all doom and gloom when you need a cheerleader.



I tried to show my support for Jen in my usual lazy way — shameless shopping. I organized dinner delivery to her house, got her a Hulu subscription for the hospital, made her muffins and had my daughters color cheerful cards. It was a start, but no substitute for the hard work of really being there for her.



After a small window of being told she was cancer-free, Jen’s cancer came back. The medical situation was worse, but we were determined to be better communicators this time around.

