GoFundMe Created To Pay Legal Fees For Trump Leakers

Those thinking that we've seen the worst of Donald Trump may still have some surprises in store. That's because there is apparently bombshell footage of the Republican presidential candidate from his days on The Apprentice.
Allegations have already surfaced that Trump acted wildly inappropriately during the filming of the show.
Producer Bill Pruitt, who used to work on the show, tweeted that the worst of Trump may be yet to come. To be clear: Rumors are circulating that Trump used the N word.
Allegations have already surfaced that Trump acted wildly inappropriately during the filming of the show.
Producer Bill Pruitt, who used to work on the show, tweeted that the worst of Trump may be yet to come. To be clear: Rumors are circulating that Trump used the N word.
As a producer on seasons 1 & 2 of #theapprentice I assure you: when it comes to the #trumptapes there are far worse. #justthebegininng— Bill Pruitt (@billpruitt) October 8, 2016
But there may be a stiff financial penalty for any would-be whistleblower. Apprentice honcho Mark Burnett supports Trump and has promised to exact heavy penalties against anyone that decides to play hero, Buzzfeed reports. Producer Chris Nee said that the fee is $5 million in a tweet directed at Mark Cuban.
@mcuban the price is 5 million to cover the penalty fee. And we all get to hear him use the N word from what I hear https://t.co/IsmJvHHL1K— Chris Nee (@chrisdocnee) October 9, 2016
To that end, an enterprising soul started a GoFundMe campaign to pay for a prospective leaker's legal fees.
"Recent developments have lead many to believe that video footage of Donald Trump exists which proves that the person we have all come to know over the past year is not the person that he is," the page reads. "Footage that reinforces what we have all recently found out."
The page has only raised a few thousand dollars as of Sunday afternoon.
"Recent developments have lead many to believe that video footage of Donald Trump exists which proves that the person we have all come to know over the past year is not the person that he is," the page reads. "Footage that reinforces what we have all recently found out."
The page has only raised a few thousand dollars as of Sunday afternoon.
Advertisement