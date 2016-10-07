There's A Cup Noodles Museum & We Want To Go Immediately

If you spent your college years living off Cup Noodles, there's finally a way for you to pay homage to that dorm-room staple. It's time to plan your pilgrimage to the Cup Noodles museum in Yokohama, Japan. Yep, it exists — and it has some amazing exhibits and attractions to help you celebrate your love the world's most convenient meal.
At the museum, you can peek inside a replica of the shed where Momofuku Ando invented the very first instant ramen, way back in 1958. You can also watch a CG animated video about the history of the snack. There's even fun for the kids at Cup Noodles park. All of these features make a trip to the museum well worth your time, but the most exciting attraction is called My Cup Noodles Factory.
Inside this factory, you're in complete control of building your very own cup. You can customize the soup with all your favorite ingredients. According to the museum website, there are a whopping 5,460 flavor combinations. You'll even have the opportunity to design and decorate a custom cup label. Once you've created the Cup Noodles of your wildest fantasies, all you have to do is dig in. (FoodBeast)
