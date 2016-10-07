There’s a place for these stories, and they don’t have be all or nothing. Nuanced accounts of living in captivity in the antebellum South have artistic value as well as larger political resonance. It’s just that too many movies about slavery are only about slavery — focusing solely on captivity as their subject rather than on real, flesh-and-blood characters. Since the time my aunt sat me down to watch the original Roots in grade school, I’ve seen a handful of similar scenes over and over again — harsh whippings, backroom brutality, looming plantation homes — mostly from one perspective. Men are the ones given the chance to take a camera and work out Black masculinity in these slave narratives. So often the brutalization of slave women in movies serves to reinstate a man’s evolution as a hero.



The Birth of a Nation does that. This movie is less a story about Turner than a sermon delivered by Parker. Gabrielle Union gets one great scene that's marvelous and wrenching to watch. Her scene stands out from the rest of movie, in which every other woman plays a supporting role in Turner’s rebellion and Parker’s artistic vision. Nat Turner is certainly a hero to root for, but so are female abolitionists whose stories aren't revenge fantasies, like Harriet Tubman, Elizabeth Jennings, Sojourner Truth, and women from countless activist groups across the country, like Boston's African American Female Intelligence Society.



Until the history of slavery is properly understood as responsible for an enduring affliction, there’s still a certain amount of catharsis in using a camera to show the inhumanity of Black people forced into shackles and asked to mute their personalities in service of white masters. There have been plenty of stories of honor, escape, and survival — Amistad, The North Star — in which men are challenged to reclaim their dignity, and some of these archetypal heroic journeys are certainly compelling to watch. But I’ve had enough of these movies showing slavery as an institution and the pain inflicted on Black bodies. I want more narratives that spend time recreating living, breathing characters, not just the the terror of a plantation.