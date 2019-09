Nate Parker Just Blamed His Rape Scandal On The Media

As the film's October 7 release date approaches, Parker continues to make the usual press rounds in support of the project. His most recent appearance was on the Steve Harvey Show , where he blamed his rape scandal on the media. He said the "salacious" headlines were used against him, and that the journalists writing them had no interest in the "tragedy" or those involved. He poses a question, somehow confusing reporters with therapists: "Are we in the business of headlines or are we in the business of healing?"Harvey also brought up the suicide of the victim (her sister recently wrote an op-ed calling out those supporting Parker), saying that the media unfairly tied Parker to an event that happened 13 years ago. The "event" he is referring to is her actual suicide. Which was, as her brother has said, directly linked the physical, emotional, and sexual attack on her in 1999.