Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have a marriage strong enough to survive divorce — that would be SJP's new HBO comedy, Divorce. At the New York City premiere of the show on Tuesday night, the actress said that her character's broken relationship on the series is nothing like her strong, happy marriage to Broderick.
“I don’t relate to it,” the actress told People. “What I do on screen doesn’t cross the placenta, do you know what I mean?” the 51-year-old continued. “I play all sorts of parts that I suppose one would wonder — but that’s my job, that’s what’s interesting to me, that’s why I wanted to tell this story." Parker added, "I love being consumed by a part that I’m playing," while keeping the role separate from her life at home.
In fact, Parker has drawn such a clear line between her work and her personal life that she is perfectly comfortable practicing lines with Broderick — who takes on the role of her character's estranged husband, played by Thomas Haden Church on screen. "[The show] does expose some of the uglier sides of marriage... But it’s also humor," Broderick said. "It’s kind of fun — and also, it’s fiction, you know,” the actor told People. “It’s uncomfortable, but I think it’s saved because it’s funny and human.”
Incidentally, Broderick believes that humor is key to a healthy marriage. “For me, it’s essential. Humor is a great diffuser with 7-year-olds and a 13-year-old!” he told People. He also values communication, as he told Entertainment Tonight. “Listen to her. You know, that helps." He added, "Just be kind to her." Sounds like SJP is fortunate to go through Divorce with such a solid partner at her side.
