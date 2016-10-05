This Father-To-Be Had The Sweetest Reaction When His Wife Revealed Her Pregnancy

My brother in law's reaction to my sister's pregnancy is the cutest thing ever😭 pic.twitter.com/TyxvhMBGZF— Cristina✨ (@Cristinaliz97) September 30, 2016
If the video above doesn't make your heart sparkle, we don't know what will.
Last week, Tania Perez-Gutierrez revealed to her husband, Ronald Gutierrez, that she's pregnant with their first child. But first, she set him up for the pleasant surprise: She hid her positive pregnancy-test results and ultrasound photo under a baby toy for Gutierrez to discover. And, of course, she set up a camera to capture the moment on video.
As you can see in the video, it takes Gutierrez mere seconds to register the news. Once he does, he gasps and tells Perez again and again, "no te creo" ("I don't believe you" in Spanish). Then, he sweeps her into a bear hug. (At this point, our eyes were seriously sweating.) It's a truly heartwarming moment between two people who have just hit a major milestone together — and couldn't be happier about it.
Perez-Gutierrez's younger sister, Cristina Perez, posted the video on Twitter last Friday, and it's since been retweeted almost 7,000 times. Perez told Buzzfeed that she brainstormed with Perez-Gutierrez about how to make the big reveal special, adding that her sister was eager to tell Gutierrez right away.
Clearly, Gutierrez's reaction made their efforts worth their while. If you need us, we'll be watching this video on repeat for the next hour.
