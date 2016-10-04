Daniel Radcliffe has appeared in more than a dozen films and television shows since the final Harry Potter film was released in 2011. But the actor knows that with his HP fortune he never has to work again.
"I don't really do anything with my money," Radcliffe told the Belfast Telegraph. "I'm very grateful for it, because having money means you don't have to worry about it, which is a very lovely freedom to have. It also gives me immense freedom, career-wise."
Since hanging up his broom, Radcliffe has played poet Allen Ginsberg, a grieving man who wakes up with horns, and an FBI agent who goes undercover as a neo-Nazi.
One role he doesn't see himself taking on in the future is an older Mr. Potter, though he's said he wouldn't rule it out. "The circumstances would have to be pretty extraordinary, Radcliffe told Radio Times. "But then I am sure Harrison Ford said that with Han Solo and look what happened there! So I am saying, ‘No,’ for now but leaving room to backtrack in the future.”
Radcliffe's next film, Jungle, is scheduled to be released sometime next year.
