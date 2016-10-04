Britain's Got Talent Judge Congratulates Simon Cowell For No Longer Pitting Women Against Each Other
Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden is thankful that Simon Cowell no longer pits women against each other.
"He knows it's not cool," Holden told Radio Times, seemingly implying that Cowell played a hand in disputes between female judges in the past.
If you recall, X Factor judges Dannii Minogue and Sharon Osbourne did not get along — in an essay for the Daily Mail, Minogue claimed that Osbourne actively bullied her on the show. And surprise, surprise: Cowell was also on the panel. Though Minogue did not implicate Cowell in the feud, it seems he did not try to mitigate the situation. After all, he's on reality television, which seems to thrive on conflict. Why would Cowell want Osbourne and Minogue to stop fighting?
However, it seems like Holden and fellow female judge Alesha Dixon are getting along just fine. And the show isn't suffering: The 2016 season finale received 10 million viewers.
Why are the two women such great friends? Because women can do that: They can be friends.
Holden says it best: Women turning against each other "[is] not what women are naturally like and it’s not what women want to watch."
