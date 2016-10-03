Shoshanna is a married woman. Girls actress Zosia Mamet married Evan Jonigkeit this Saturday, according to their Instagram feeds. "@evanj550 my best friend, my soulmate, my HUSBAND, I love you. Here's to forever and a day," Mamet captioned a photo of wedding-themed rubber ducks. Jonigkeit shared the same photo and echoed his bride's sentiment, writing, "Last night I married my best friend. @zosiamamet."
The newlyweds met in 2013 when they both appeared in the off-Broadway play Really, Really. Jonigkeit even made an appearance on Girls, as a one-night stand in season 3.
Shoshanna will grace your TV screen for one more season. Girls wrapped production last week and will air its final episodes in 2017.
Shoshanna will grace your TV screen for one more season. Girls wrapped production last week and will air its final episodes in 2017.
Advertisement