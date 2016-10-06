Though the hosts and content itself may have changed, one thing has stayed the same on AFV since its inception, Black explains: its commitment to a specific kind of quality. "Family friendly" is a rule of law for which video are selected for use. Even that has its own grey area, because what does "family friendly" really mean these days? Black-ish and Modern Family are both family friendly shows that aren't always in family friendly plot territory. "Family" is also a more inclusive word than it was nearly three decades ago, when AFV premiered. That's a good thing.



Apart from family friendliness though, the number one thing that producers are looking for? Humor that appeals to a wide cross section. Which sounds simple, right? Make as many people as possible laugh, and they'll tune in for more. People who have lost it while Faceswapping with a friend will get a giggle out of seeing it happen to someone else on the small screen, so the theory goes.



Up until now, that's worked out fine: AFV, Black told me, airs in 193 territories. There are 35 local versions of the show; at any time of day, a version of AFV is playing on a channel somewhere in the world. Seen through a certain lens, you could say that it's a lot like viral videos all over the internet in that way.

