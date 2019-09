I posed that question to Lisa Black, the executive president of content for AFV. "We were kind of the YouTube before Youtube," she says. YouTube launched more than a decade ago, back in 2005; but AFV was already cornering the funny video market back in 1989. It became a regular weekly series the following year. That longevity has given AFV a leg-up in the modern tech landscape."AFV is the top television account on Vine," says Black. "We do not view Vine as competition. We do not view YouTube as competition. We view them as platforms that we can reach a different audience and demographic. We also view them as platforms where folks can experience our brand in a different way." To put it another way: The AFV execs don't care how viewers are watching their content, just whether or not they're watching it in the first place.But Black is also intentional about differentiating the sort of clips you might see on other video curation platforms — like Tosh.O or Ridiculousness, for example —and what you get on AFV. Vine, she explains, is "a little bit more self-deprecating." Where AFV is wholesome, Vine is abrasive. AFV's sweet spot is candid families; Vine's is scripted teens and rising social media stars. Furthermore, part of the television show's appeal is a host who can guide audiences through the videos themselves, like a gag reel expert: Bob Saget was the original, and stayed on for nearly a decade; he was then (briefly) followed by John Fugelsang and Daisy Fuentes, before Tom Bergeron took over through 2015.Now, the baton has been passed once more: This time to Alfonso Ribeiro — a.k.a Carlton Banks from The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air — who is 45, and will appeal to a younger demographic according to Black. Did they ever consider an even younger host? Black laughed when I posed that question, and said that, contextually speaking, Ribeiro meets that ask. When Bergeron made his exit last year, he was 61. And so here's how AFV kicked off season 28 in a way meant to appeal to youths on October 2: A whole segment was dedicated to Snapchat's Faceswap feature.