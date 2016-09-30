UPDATE: Unfortunately, the video in question has been removed for copyright infringement, but you can take a look at a teaser here.
If you recall, back in February, Beyoncé casually dropped the video for "Formation," blowing all our minds and ensuring that our lives would be changed forever. But what's just as inspiring as calling for us to "get in formation"? Rallying us to "get information," as this genius parody does.
A new take on "Formation" from reproductive rights group Lady Parts Justice League combines Queen Bey's brilliance with a whip-smart takedown of the anti-abortion laws that disproportionately affect poor women and women of color. And as you can probably already gather, it is everything.
The video, with amazing spoofed lines like "I got condoms in my bag, mags," takes aim at the "whack legislation" that limits women's access to abortions and reproductive care. These laws include the Hyde Amendment, as well as other legislation that is referred to as TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers) Laws, or laws that make it more difficult for abortion providers to practice.
"Women — especially WOC [women of color] — are not strangers to having our bodies and our physical and mental health be subject to laws that rob us of choices," Jean Grae, a co-writer of the parody, told Colorlines. "Choices, options, information [are] all things that we should know exist and that we have the right to have access to. While they are the most basic and human statements to make, they are not just being not honored, but taken from us — both systematically and with what one can describe as a great disdain for our human rights."
We probably don't need to tell you that "inFormation" is a parody that's worthy of Beyoncé, but if you had any doubts, take a look for yourself.
