Strippers Are Suing For Their Right To Dance Under The Age Of 21

Next week, a bill that bars Louisiana strip clubs from hiring dancers under the age of 21 goes into effect, and while it's been in discussion for some time, it's left many exotic dancers without options.
Well, all women exotic dancers. Men have a loophole thanks to the law's wording, which defines exotic dancers as "entertainers whose breasts or buttocks are exposed to view." That's why, according to The Times-Picayune, three Louisiana strippers are suing.
The defendants, referred to only as Jane Doe I, II, and III, are all under 21, and will lose their jobs once the law goes into effect. First and foremost, they claim the law breaches the first amendment, denying them freedom of expression. They also say it goes against an equal protection clause in the constitution since it overwhelmingly targets people with breasts.
A side effect of the law, since entertainers under 21 will soon be out of work, is the fact that pimps and prostitutes are using the pending unemployment to recruit strippers, and for many strippers under 21, that's exactly what they plan to do. The lawsuit cites that employees under the age of 21 had told one of the dancers that they were going to turn to prostitution once they lost their jobs.
However, those who support the law hope it will do the opposite, preventing human trafficking and making sure women stay safe. Clearly, it's not that simple.
