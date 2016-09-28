How Roller Coasters Could Help This Common Health Issue

After 20 rides, they found that the coaster could, indeed, send the stones on their way. However, the results were significantly different depending on where they sat on the coaster. If they were near the back, where the coaster's twists and turns may be a bit stronger, 64% of the stones were dislodged. But if the researchers were up front, only 17% of stones were passed.



Of course, the next step for the researchers is an actual clinical trial, which may someday down the road lead to some exciting new treatments for kidney stones. Right now, though, there's no reason to go out of your way to hop on a coaster if you're worried about those stones — and this definitely doesn't apply to the ones that are already causing pain. But it does suggest that your next trip to Space Mountain could come with an unexpected surprise.

