Simone Biles Visits Pretty Little Liars

Michael Hafford
Simone Biles lent her imprimatur to Pretty Little Liars when she visited their set recently. Her journey to Rosewood was well-documented on their official Instagram, so let's take a guided tour. Maybe it wasn't as good as Zac Efron, but what is?

Tyler Blackburn was the first to pay his respects to the Olympic gold medalist.

U.S. Gold Medalist, @simonebiles + @tylerjblackburn. We are officially swooning. 😍 #PLL #PrettyLittleLiars

A photo posted by Pretty Little Liars (@prettylittleliars) on

Naturally, the entire cast had to get a picture.

U.S Gold Medalist, @simonebiles, flipping into the #PrettyLittleLiars set. 💖 #GOALS #PLL

A photo posted by Pretty Little Liars (@prettylittleliars) on

She and Keegan Allen had their mugshots taken and implored viewers not to snitch.

Lineup time with U.S. Gold Medalist, @simonebiles + @keeoone. 😎 #PLL #PrettyLittleLiars

A video posted by Pretty Little Liars (@prettylittleliars) on

@simonebiles ❤️

A video posted by Keegan Allen📸 (@keeoone) on

Here, Biles takes in the famous wall of As.

@keeoone showing @simonebiles the famous wall of A's. 😎 #PLL #PrettyLittleLiars

A photo posted by Pretty Little Liars (@prettylittleliars) on

She also conferred the honor of being the sixth member of the Final Five to actress Shay Mitchell. But couldn't get Mitchell to do a handstand. We wouldn't be volunteering for that duty, either.
Check out the rest of her visit here.
