Simone Biles lent her imprimatur to Pretty Little Liars when she visited their set recently. Her journey to Rosewood was well-documented on their official Instagram, so let's take a guided tour. Maybe it wasn't as good as Zac Efron, but what is?
Tyler Blackburn was the first to pay his respects to the Olympic gold medalist.
Naturally, the entire cast had to get a picture.
She and Keegan Allen had their mugshots taken and implored viewers not to snitch.
Here, Biles takes in the famous wall of As.
She also conferred the honor of being the sixth member of the Final Five to actress Shay Mitchell. But couldn't get Mitchell to do a handstand. We wouldn't be volunteering for that duty, either.
