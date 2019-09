The 14-year-old girl was assaulted in the stairwell of Eastern High School in Lansing, MI, on October 13, 2015. The incident was caught on security cameras, which reportedly show a 14-year-old male student following the girl into the stairwell before exposing himself. The video also shows him grabbing her hand and forcing her to touch his exposed penis.The assault was first reported by the perpetrator, who feared that the girl's boyfriend would attack him. According to prosecutors, the boy was charged and pleaded guilty in March to one misdemeanor count of indecent exposure.But before the boy was arrested and charged, Eastern High School officials approached the sexual assault survivor. The girl told them that her classmate had groped her and tried to force her to perform oral sex. The lawsuit claims that after reviewing security footage from the stairwell, school administrators determined that the video did not support her version of events. The lawsuit says that when the girl did not retract her statement, she was suspended from school.

The disciplinary form, obtained by Buzzfeed News , says that the girl engaged in “lewd behavior." It also said she was an “active participant in a sexual activity” in the stairwell.That assessment was in direct contrast with police investigators who wrote in their own report (also obtained by Buzzfeed News) that the girl "appears hesitant in the entire incident and does not initiate any of the contact."