Luna Lovegood Hates Her Bizarre Pottermore Patronus

Luna Lovegood is one of the most memorable characters from J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter series. Later, the eccentric character was brought to life by the equally zany Evanna Lynch. And even though the movies wrapped in 2011, Lynch obviously still cares about not only her character, but her very own patronus, too.
In the books, Lovegood's patronus is a hare. But in real life, according to the viral Pottermore patonus quiz that is taking over the internet, Lynch's patronus is a salmon. Yes, the fish.
This was quite the disappointment, because the actress was really banking on getting a cat. She loves cats so much that her Twitter bio reads, "I'm an actress, book lover and aspiring cat."
She shared the patronus upset with her Twitter fans, who tried their best to console her.
In the books, Lovegood's patronus is a hare. But in real life, according to the viral Pottermore patonus quiz that is taking over the internet, Lynch's patronus is a salmon. Yes, the fish.
This was quite the disappointment, because the actress was really banking on getting a cat. She loves cats so much that her Twitter bio reads, "I'm an actress, book lover and aspiring cat."
She shared the patronus upset with her Twitter fans, who tried their best to console her.
Advertisement
I don't geddit @pottermore...all of my happiest memories are spent in the presence of cats. Why oh why is my Patronus a SALMON?!😟😑 #Patronus— Evanna Lynch (@Evy_Lynch) September 23, 2016
My sad lil salmon would make me cry &feel bad things & doesn't that defeat the whole point of a patronus?! WHERE IS MY FIERCE LION PATRONUS— Evanna Lynch (@Evy_Lynch) September 23, 2016
Her ideal patronus would be a lion, not a measly fish.
@papertimelady I thought it was supposed to be something that lights you up inside. My salmon makes me feel heavy 😞 what is a nightjar?!— Evanna Lynch (@Evy_Lynch) September 23, 2016
For all my sad salmon brothers and sisters. #PatronusCrisus https://t.co/D4R3IB84Gl— Evanna Lynch (@Evy_Lynch) September 23, 2016
That is, until she realized the power and symbolism of a salmon.
@Evy_Lynch I found this pic.twitter.com/B0iMezXjtw— Breadfishabelle (@iiiiiiisabelle) September 23, 2016
@papertimelady or the salmon of knowledge which is an Irish legend and if you catch him you gain infinite wisdom. CLUTCHING AT STRAWS HERE!!— Evanna Lynch (@Evy_Lynch) September 23, 2016
Advertisement