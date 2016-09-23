Luna Lovegood Hates Her Bizarre Pottermore Patronus

Luna Lovegood is one of the most memorable characters from J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter series. Later, the eccentric character was brought to life by the equally zany Evanna Lynch. And even though the movies wrapped in 2011, Lynch obviously still cares about not only her character, but her very own patronus, too.



In the books, Lovegood's patronus is a hare. But in real life, according to the viral Pottermore patonus quiz that is taking over the internet, Lynch's patronus is a salmon. Yes, the fish.



This was quite the disappointment, because the actress was really banking on getting a cat. She loves cats so much that her Twitter bio reads, "I'm an actress, book lover and aspiring cat."



She shared the patronus upset with her Twitter fans, who tried their best to console her.

