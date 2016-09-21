Ellen Pompeo posted a video of herself dancing to DJ Khaled and Drake's "For Free" to Instagram, and it's not half bad. She's with music producer Norm Thump Nixon and Debbie Allen, who plays Catherine on Grey's Anatomy. Allen is also a dancer and choreographer, which isn't surprising when you watch her move.
"It goes on and on... @shondarhimes WE ARE WORKING OUR ASSES OFF!!!" Pompeo wrote. "#seasonwhat??? #shondalandproblems #ourfansarethegreatest." The fans lived up to that last hashtag and left adoring comments on the video.
They're getting ready for the Season 13 premiere of Grey's Anatomy on Thursday, September 22. This season will tackle some serious issues, particularly domestic violence through Jo's storyline. Nevertheless, the cast looks like they've managed to have some fun on set.
