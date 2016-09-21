When you see your friend's adorable baby, your first instinct, understandably, is probably to hug and kiss her all over. However, you might want to think twice before smooching a baby — particularly if you happen to have a cold sore.



New mom Amy Stinton was concerned when her baby, Oliver, suddenly broke out in rashes on his body. Thinking Oliver had a case of the chicken pox, she took him to the doctor, only to find out that he had in fact contracted herpes.



On her Facebook page, Stinton posted a photo of the rashes, warning, "think before you kiss a baby next time." Though she wrote in a comment that there's "no point in blaming people," she says that the outbreak likely came about because someone with a cold sore kissed her baby. At the time of this writing, her post has been shared close to 5,000 times.

