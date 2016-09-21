Trans Customer Turned Away From Urban Outfitters Dressing Room

For Gorham, this isn't as much about them as it is about younger trans customers who are more vulnerable.



"My real concern is for the teenager shopping with their best friend who is told they have to change on the other side of the store, based on some CEO's idea of their gender," they write. "What happens to the kid who sees that their identity is only worth acknowledging when a law is passed?"



"Telling someone that as an employee they are not bound by law to treat human beings fairly is just bad business," Gorham concludes.



When Refinery29 reached out to Urban Outfitters, they responded with this statement:



"We take all customer feedback seriously and were very surprised and concerned that our official protocols were not followed in one of our stores.Our fitting rooms are gender neutral and open to our customers who are trying on our products. We apologize and deeply regret this shopper did not have a positive experience and are looking into why our policies were not followed. Furthermore, we do not endorse any laws that discriminate against the LGBTQ community, and we have supported charities that are actively fighting the anti-LGBTQ HB-2 law in North Carolina. Again, we will immediately determine how and why our policy was not followed consistently and we regret any uncomfortable experience our valued shopper may have had."

