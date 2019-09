Another perk? The Walker siblings have the kind of broad characteristics that make them easy to assign to your friends, like Disney princesses or Sex and the City characters. Sarah (Rachel Griffiths), the "mom" of the group, is the workaholic trying to have it all. And because this show was made for cheering at the screen, not inspiring contemplation about the mommy wars, she gets it all. Tommy (Balthazar Getty) is an aspiring businessman who's always having to play catch-up. He is also a middle-aged man who does not insist on being called "Tom." Kevin (Matthew Rhys) is a lawyer who handles the many, many legal questions that come up in his siblings' daily lives, and is part of what Glee's Chris Colfer once called a portrayal of a gay marriage that's "a great one to look up to." Plus, it's just fun to see The Americans' hardened Russian spy act so goofy. Justin (Dave Annable), the baby, is a war vet, a recovering drug addict, and an aspiring doctor. He's also the family's biggest source of stress and its most effective comic relief. Oh, and Kitty (Calista Flockhart) is a Republican.