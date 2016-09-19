If Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry is for real, consider us impressed.



A sneak peak at Wednesday's episode shows Henry revealing a lot of inside information about a person very close to Larry Birkhead's heart, Anna Nicole Smith. Birkhead once dated Smith and has raised their child, 10-year-old Dannielynn, since Smith's death in 2007. He came onto Henry's show a bit skeptical and not wanting to discuss Smith. But Henry has other plans.



"This energy of this younger woman is almost insistent in the way this is coming through," Henry says. "I'm seeing a symbol of putting lipstick on a mirror. This is strange. It's a message in lipstick is the way this comes through and it's a symbol, but it's coming through to kind of help convey this individual's personality." He also talks about an ornate hat, the significance of the month of May, and Kentucky.



So, how accurate are the signs that Henry sees? According to Birkhead, pretty spot-on. Birkhead recounts how he met Anna Nicole at the Kentucky Derby, which takes place in May and involves people wearing fancy hats. "There's no way he would have known that," he says. "It kind of blew me away that he knew."



Honestly, we're a tad skeptical. (Unless neither Birkhead nor Smith ever spoke publicly about those details, it's quite possible that Henry just googled them.) But the whole experience seems to be very uplifting for Birkhead, and we're cool with that.