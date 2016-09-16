Here's The Real Phenomenon Behind That Creepy American Horror Story Moment

Of all the super creepy moments on last night's American Horror Story premiere, the breathing ground may have been the creepiest. The moment when Shelby sees the ground rising and falling of its own volition made the hair on our arms stand on end. If the land is literally alive, that's a good sign that you ought to maybe run away and never look back.
Turns out, breathing earth is a real thing. A man named Brian Nuttall captured this footage while walking in Nova Scotia last year.
There are a couple theories about why this happens. The first is that it's caused by methane or other gasses trapped underground. The second is that it's caused by wind moving tree.
"…the larger trees are doomed to blow down but are currently spared, the smaller trees around them help hold each other up, as the wind pushes the trees into one another. The punishing prevailing winds have taken their toll on the side hill, the roots have loosened and the mossy ground from the once shaded forest floor are giving way, soon to be toppled over," he wrote in a now-deleted Facebook post captured by RT.
So there you go. Either way, we would not recommend buying cheap haunted homes near hillbillies. That's just good policy overall.
