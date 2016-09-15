On this season of The Fairly OddParents, Cosmo and Wanda are advising not only Timmy Turner but also his neighbor Chloe Carmichael. And we've just learned that Timmy and Chloe have another thing in common: outrageous parents.
In an episode that airs Friday, September 16, Timmy meets Chloe's mom Connie and dad Clark. (Timmy's parents are Tammy and Tommy — the show's writers clearly like alliterations.)
Connie's an "extreme veterinarian," Chloe explains. The whole family appears to be into wildlife rescue.
"Her environmental consciousness is only surpassed by her love for her family and clothing made from all-natural materials!" creator Butch Hartman told MTV News.
In true Fairly OddParents humor, both parents realize their pants are on backwards.
The show is in its 10th season and has been on Nickelodeon since 2001. Even those of us who haven't watched it since we were kids are glad to see it's still wacky as ever.
