We're quickly nearing the October 11 premiere of Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell's Bachelor spin-off, Happily Ever After — and the drama is already within reach. In the latest promo clip, Higgins makes a pretty big mistake in leaving out a major detail about a dinner date he plans for himself and Bushnell.



Higgins and Bushnell arrive at a restaurant, and guess who's already sitting at the table waiting? That's right: Jojo Fletcher. The woman to whom Higgins professed his love at the end of his season of The Bachelor. The woman whose heart he broke to be with Bushnell. Awkward — to say the least.



Bushnell does not look too happy about having to grit her teeth through the whole uncomfortable experience. Note to self: Never give your date free reigns to make plans, because they could end up inviting an ex and it could be the most awkward evening, ever. Oh, and in this case, it could be filmed and then aired on national television.



Watch the tense moment, below.