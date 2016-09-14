If you spend your weekends wandering around New York City looking for crazy and incredible desserts, first of all we should hang out sometime because you sound cool. Second of all, we've found another spot for you to add to your list of dessert destinations. Hail Mary Diner in Greenpoint, Brooklyn has some of the most deliciously adorable desserts we've ever laid eyes on. The feature that makes these sweets stand out is their jumbo homemade sprinkles.
The extra-long sprinkles are hand-piped in a variety of vibrant colors. You can order them as a topping on many of the desserts, but the sprinkles are a staple on the Mile High Funfetti Cake. Unlike the funfetti cakes you make from a box mix and decorate with frosting from a can — not that we're knocking those — this baby is made from scratch and smeared with salted caramel icing, according to PopSugar. The gigantic rainbow sprinkles are then added by hand as the finishing touch.
The bright colors and unique size make these sprinkles pop on Instagram, so they'll appease your sugar craving and fill out your social story at the same time. Scroll through some of the most mouthwatering pics here and start planning your trip to this sprinkle heaven.
