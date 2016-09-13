Taylor Lautner is kicking off fall with a new role, and a new hairdo. Lautner will be appearing as Dr. Cassidy Cascade in Scream Queens' upcoming second season. And the probably not-so-good doc is now sporting lavender hair. Lautner showed off his purple locks in an Instagram photo he posted on September 12. "Set life can be slowwwwww," he captioned the selfie.
As for skeptics who thought Lautner "doctored" the photo so it only looks like he has cotton-candy hair? They got proof that it's real from a few snaps sent out by his Scream Queens co-star Keke Palmer. In the video, which seems to have been taken on set, you can see a bit of Lautner's dye job at the edge of the frame.
NEW video of Taylor from Keke's Snapchat #2 pic.twitter.com/0chL49pzxX— TLautner Fansite (@TLFansite) September 13, 2016
So now we know two things about Dr. Cascade. First, he might have purple tresses (for the Halloween episode, according to speculation by Hollywood Life). And second, he introduces himself as "basically female Viagra."
Scream Queens premieres on September 20.
