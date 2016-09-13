The Internet Can't Get Enough Of This Water Birth Video

My client Audra's beautiful second home birth. A midwife's role is fluid, providing whatever is necessary for each individual birthing experience, although almost always that role is simply to offer the gift of quiet presence. #thisishomebirth #thisisbirth#birthwithoutfear #anaheim #socal #california #waterbirth#sacredjourneymidwifery #homebirth #midwives #waterbabies @_made_of_stars_ and @petesykes

A video posted by Lisa Marie Oxenham (@barefootmidwife) on Sep 3, 2016 at 2:42pm PDT