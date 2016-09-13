James Corden Made A Beyoncé-Inspired Soap Opera With Meg Ryan

Is James Corden extending an olive (er, lemon) branch to Beyoncé after besting Lemonade at the Creative Arts Emmys?
Last night's episode of The Late Late Show featured another installment of "The Bold and the Lyrical," Corden's skit in which soap operas employ lyrics from popular songs. This time around Queen Bey tunes provided the dialogue, with guests Meg Ryan and Adam Scott taking part. Eat your heart out, Susan Lucci.
Long story short, if you've ever wanted to hear Ryan say, "If you liked it then you should have put a ring on it," now's your chance. Gal's got a mean fake slap, by the way.
Lyrics from "Survivor" and "Baby Boy" also made the cut. Is this all leading up to a Beyoncé version of "Carpool Karaoke"? We can only hope. In the meantime, enjoy the hilarity of the faux soap opera below.
Last night's episode of The Late Late Show featured another installment of "The Bold and the Lyrical," Corden's skit in which soap operas employ lyrics from popular songs. This time around Queen Bey tunes provided the dialogue, with guests Meg Ryan and Adam Scott taking part. Eat your heart out, Susan Lucci.
Long story short, if you've ever wanted to hear Ryan say, "If you liked it then you should have put a ring on it," now's your chance. Gal's got a mean fake slap, by the way.
Lyrics from "Survivor" and "Baby Boy" also made the cut. Is this all leading up to a Beyoncé version of "Carpool Karaoke"? We can only hope. In the meantime, enjoy the hilarity of the faux soap opera below.
Advertisement