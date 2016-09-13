Last night, Amber Rose made her debut on Dancing With The Stars. Blac Chyna was in the house to support her bestie, of course. Seeing Amber and Chyna — Kanye's ex and Rob Kardashian's girlfriend, respectively — got us thinking about the Kardashian family and their history on the show. Back in 2011, Rob joined the competitive dancing show for its thirteenth season. With a little help from his partner Cheryl Burke, Rob blew everybody's minds with just how good of a dancer he was. Seriously, the guy killed it on the floor.
Less easily remembered is Kim Kardashian's stint on DWTS. Back in 2008, before Kim Kardashian was, well, Kim Kardashian, she joined the show in as a B-list celeb in season seven. Despite partner Mark Ballas' best efforts, Kim was a lackluster competitor. Ironically, her main critiques stemmed from a lack of confidence and some trouble properly shaking her now-famous booty. Read on for an amusing trip down DWTS memory lane. Here are the Kardashians's best moments.